BRIEF-KKR's new mid-year report discusses global macro trends

June 30 KKR & Co LP
* New mid-year report discusses global macro trends
* KKR's Henry Mcvey says "despite negative overhang of
Brexit, we are not yet calling for a recession and/or bear
market"
* KKR releases Adult Swim only: mid-year update, a new
mid-year global macro trends report by Henry Mcvey
* Henry Mcvey says "we no longer see any rate increases in
2016, which also has implications for U.S. dollar"
* KKR's Henry Mcvey says "we continue to favor real assets
with yield and growth, but we also think that certain
commodities are bottoming"
* Henry Mcvey says "seeing a major spike in opportunities in
Mezzanine and asset-based lending areas of global economy,
Europe in particular"
