BRIEF-Premium Brands says announces redemption of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

June 30 Premium Brands

* Premium brands holdings corporation announces redemption of 5.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Says it will issue a notice of redemption to holders of its currently outstanding 5.50% convertible debentures due june 30, 2019

* Premium brands holdings corp says debentures are redeemable for an amount equal to principal amount of debentures plus accrued unpaid interest up to