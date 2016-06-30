BRIEF-Fluor Corp says selected as preferred bidder by Dutch Government for a27/a1 ppp project

June 30 Fluor Corp

* Fluor corp says is part of 3angle consortium, selected as preferred bidder by dutch government for a27/a1 ppp project in netherlands

* Says project has a total value of approximately eur220 million and includes a 25-year management and maintenance period

* Says construction is due to be completed in 2019