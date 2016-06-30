BRIEF-Higher One announces sale to Blackboard affiliate for $5.15/shr

June 30 Higher One Holdings Inc

* Higher One announces sale to Blackboard affiliate for $5.15 per share

* Says deal has equity value of $260 million

* Says there is no financing condition to consummation of tender offer or second-step merger

* Higher One Holdings says acquisition will allow for future integration of Higher One's cashnet platform with Blackboard transact business line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)