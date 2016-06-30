版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-Pointer says files for mixed shelf of up to $25 mln - SEC filing

June 30 Pointer Telocation Ltd

* Says files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million with U.S. SEC - SEC filing Source: (1.usa.gov/294Ezqs) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

