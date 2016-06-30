版本:
BRIEF-Intrexon and Ziopharm amend exclusive channel collaborations

June 30 Ziopharm Oncology Inc

* Intrexon and Ziopharm amend exclusive channel collaborations to improve alignment as programs advance through development

* New structure is intended to facilitate increased investment in clinical development by Ziopharm

* Announced amendments to their exclusive channel collaborations (ECCS) in fields of oncology and graft-versus-host-disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

