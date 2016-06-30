版本:
中国
2016年 6月 30日

BRIEF-Rambus to acquire memory interconnect business from Inphi

June 30 Rambus Inc

* Rambus to acquire memory interconnect business from Inphi

* Says to purchase memory interconnect business from Inphi corporation for $90 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

