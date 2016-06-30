版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-Nasdaq completes acquisition of International Securities Exchange

June 30 Nasdaq Inc

* Nasdaq completes acquisition of International Securities Exchange

* Says completion of its acquisition of international securities exchange from Deutsche Börse Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐