BRIEF-Allstate Corp increases size of board to 11 directors - SEC filing

June 30 Allstate Corp

* Board of directors of registrant elected Perry Traquina as director effective immediately, increased size of board to 11 directors - SEC filing Source: (1.usa.gov/297ukaG ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

