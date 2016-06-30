BRIEF-Innvest REIT to buy Fairmont Vancouver Airport Hotel

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust
* Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust announces agreement to acquire Fairmont Vancouver Airport Hotel
* Purchase price of $90.0 million
* Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust says purchase price of $90.0 million
* Deal price to be funded by first mortgage financing of 45% to 50%, cash on hand, proceeds from planned asset sales
* Innvest Real Estate says has entered into agreement with Oxford Properties Group to acquire leasehold interest in Fairmont Vancouver Airport Hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.