BRIEF-Prestige brands to sell three brands to Moberg Pharma AB

June 30 Prestige Brands

* Prestige Brands Holdings Inc to sell three brands to Moberg Pharma AB

* Entered into an agreement for sale of three of its non-core over-the-counter healthcare products to Moberg Pharma for $40.0 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

