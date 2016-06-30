BRIEF-Prestige brands to sell three brands to Moberg Pharma AB

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Prestige Brands
* Prestige Brands Holdings Inc to sell three brands to Moberg Pharma AB
* Entered into an agreement for sale of three of its non-core over-the-counter healthcare products to Moberg Pharma for $40.0 million in cash
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.