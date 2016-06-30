版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin increases number of directors to eight

June 30 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co

* Increased number of directors comprising board from seven to eight members; appointed Brian Napack to board Source: (1.usa.gov/298cuTc ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

