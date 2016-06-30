版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 22:49 BJT

BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney says making $65 mln investment in Columbus, Georgia

June 30 United Technologies Corp

* Pratt & Whitney says is making a $65 million investment in engine overhaul facility in Columbus, Georgia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐