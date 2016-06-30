BRIEF-Stellar Biotechnologies says pricing of $6.75 mln registered direct offering

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc
* Stellar Biotechnologies announces pricing of $6.75 million registered direct offering
* To sell 1.7 shares in a registered direct offering, unregistered warrants to purchase up to 1.3 million unregistered common shares in private placement
* Combined purchase price for 1 registered common share, 1 unregistered warrant to purchase 0.75 of unregistered common share will be $4.00
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.