BRIEF-Stellar Biotechnologies says pricing of $6.75 mln registered direct offering

June 30 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc

* Stellar Biotechnologies announces pricing of $6.75 million registered direct offering

* To sell 1.7 shares in a registered direct offering, unregistered warrants to purchase up to 1.3 million unregistered common shares in private placement

* Combined purchase price for 1 registered common share, 1 unregistered warrant to purchase 0.75 of unregistered common share will be $4.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: