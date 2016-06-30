BRIEF-Transcanada says conditions for acquisition of Columbia Pipeline have been satisfied

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Transcanada Corp
* Transcanada announces closing conditions satisfied for acquisition of Columbia pipeline group
* Says Transcanada reinstates common share issuance from treasury under dividend reinvestment plan
* Transcanada says board has approved issuance of common shares from treasury at a two per cent discount under Transcanada's dividend reinvestment plan
* Says amounts reinvested will be utilized to assist in funding company's $25 billion near-term growth program
* Says has a bridge-term loan credit facility in place for up to US$6.9 billion with a syndicate of lenders for a period of 24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.