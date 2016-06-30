BRIEF-Nord Gold: offer to purchase all of common shares of Northquest Ltd. expired

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Nord Gold :
* Offer to purchase all of common shares of Northquest Ltd. expired
* Will have acquired an aggregate of 53,214,853 Northquest shares pursuant to offer, representing approximately 95.16 pct of Northquest shares not already owned by Nordgold
* Under terms of offer, northquest shareholders who tendered their Northquest shares to offer will receive CAD $0.26 in cash for each Northquest share tendered in accordance with terms of offer. Source text - bit.ly/294WXzY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.