BRIEF-Determine files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

June 30 Determine

* Says files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Determine says unexpected delays in finalizing financial statements for FY ended Mar 31, 2016 due to ongoing analysis by company's finance department

* Determine says does not anticipate any material changes to results of operations from preliminary results disclosed in release issued on June 16, 2016

* Says Expects To File Its Annual Report On Form 10-K no later than fifteen calendar days after its original due date