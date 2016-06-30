BRIEF-AMC Entertainment statement on Carmike meeting adjourned to July 15, 2016

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
* AMC statement on Carmike meeting being adjourned to July 15, 2016 at which Carmike shareholders will vote on the AMC/Carmike merger transaction
* AMC Entertainment remains committed to proposed transaction to acquire Carmike Cinemas
* Carmike transaction is now "at considerable risk"
* "we are fully prepared to see carmike transaction pass by wayside"
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.