BRIEF-AMC Entertainment statement on Carmike meeting adjourned to July 15, 2016

June 30 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

* AMC statement on Carmike meeting being adjourned to July 15, 2016 at which Carmike shareholders will vote on the AMC/Carmike merger transaction

* AMC Entertainment remains committed to proposed transaction to acquire Carmike Cinemas

* Carmike transaction is now "at considerable risk"

* "we are fully prepared to see carmike transaction pass by wayside"