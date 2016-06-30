版本:
2016年 6月 30日 星期四

BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday to unveil series of Tesla supercharger stations

June 30 Ruby Tuesday Inc

* To unveil a series of Tesla supercharger stations

* First station recently opened at a Ruby Tuesday in Miner, MO, with more stations at other locations currently in planning stages or under construction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

