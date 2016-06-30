BRIEF-S&P - Monsanto Co. outlook revised to negative on weak earnings; 'BBB+' rating affirmed

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 S&P On Monsanto
* S&P - Monsanto Co. outlook revised to negative on weak earnings; 'BBB+' rating affirmed
* S&P On Monsanto - Negative outlook reflects ongoing volatility which has reduced the predictability around earnings
* S&P On Monsanto - Key credit metric of FFO to total debt may be weaker than 30% on a weighted average basis
* S&P On Monsanto - Outlook reflecting an at-least 1 in 3 chance that uncertainty in agricultural markets could result in credit metrics that are weak Source - bit.ly/298x03w (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.