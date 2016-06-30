BRIEF-S&P - Monsanto Co. outlook revised to negative on weak earnings; 'BBB+' rating affirmed

June 30 S&P On Monsanto

* S&P - Monsanto Co. outlook revised to negative on weak earnings; 'BBB+' rating affirmed

* S&P On Monsanto - Negative outlook reflects ongoing volatility which has reduced the predictability around earnings

* S&P On Monsanto - Key credit metric of FFO to total debt may be weaker than 30% on a weighted average basis

* S&P On Monsanto - Outlook reflecting an at-least 1 in 3 chance that uncertainty in agricultural markets could result in credit metrics that are weak