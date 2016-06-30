版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-Resource Environmental receives investment from KKR

June 30 KKR & Co LP

* Resource Environmental Solutions receives investment from kkr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐