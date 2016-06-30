版本:
BRIEF-Gener8 enters to amend Sinosure credit facility - SEC filing

June 30 Gener8 Maritime Inc

* On June 29, 2016, company entered into an amending and restating deed to amend Sinosure credit facility - SEC filing

* Sinosure credit facility, as amended by amending deed, provides for term loans up to aggregate amount of about $385.2 million Source: (1.usa.gov/296OkHy ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

