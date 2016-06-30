BRIEF-Global Self Storage and certain subsidiaries enter loan agreement - SEC filing

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Global Self Storage Inc
* On June 24, 2016, certain subsidiaries of co entered into a loan agreement and other related agreements - SEC filing
* Global Self Storage Inc says under loan agreement, subsidiaries are borrowing from lender in principal amount of $20 million pursuant to a promissory note
* Global Self Storage Inc says promissory note bears an interest rate equal to 4.192 pct per annum and is due to mature on July 1, 2036 Source: (1.usa.gov/295RNnE ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.