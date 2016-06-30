BRIEF-Global Self Storage and certain subsidiaries enter loan agreement - SEC filing

June 30 Global Self Storage Inc

* On June 24, 2016, certain subsidiaries of co entered into a loan agreement and other related agreements - SEC filing

* Global Self Storage Inc says under loan agreement, subsidiaries are borrowing from lender in principal amount of $20 million pursuant to a promissory note

* Global Self Storage Inc says promissory note bears an interest rate equal to 4.192 pct per annum and is due to mature on July 1, 2036 Source: (1.usa.gov/295RNnE )