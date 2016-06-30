BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics files for FDA approval of Nocita

June 30 Aratana Therapeutics Inc

* Aratana Therapeutics files for FDA approval of Nocita(bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension)

* Says animal drug user fee act (ADUFA) date for approval is August 28, 2016

* Aratana anticipates Nocita will be commercially available to veterinarians in fall of 2016

* Says anticipates Nocita will be commercially available to veterinarians in fall of 2016