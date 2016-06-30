BRIEF-Carmike Cinemas adjourns special meeting until July 15

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Carmike Cinemas Inc
* Carmike Cinemas adjourns special meeting until July 15
* Carmike Cinemas Inc says intends to reconvene special meeting on July 15, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. Local time
* "no business was conducted and no vote was taken on merger agreement prior to adjournment"
* Adjournment was made at request of amc pursuant to merger agreement
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.