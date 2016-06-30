版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 22:15 BJT

BRIEF-Wi-Lan subsidiary enters settlement agreement with TCL

June 30 Wi-lan Inc

* Wi-lan subsidiary enters into settlement agreement with TCL

* Wi-Lan Inc says consideration to be paid to Wi-Lan and all other terms of settlement are confidential

* Wi-Lan Inc- co's subsidiary, Touchscreen Technology and TCL Communication Technology settled litigation that was pending in district of Delaware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

