2016年 6月 30日

BRIEF-Boeing Co says three new orders for the week through June 28

June 30 Boeing Co

* Boeing Co says three new orders for the week through June 28

* Says three new orders from Okay Airways Company Limited for three 737s

* Boeing Co says in the changes category, reduced 737 orders by three for the week through June 28 Source - bit.ly/1CPj6cX Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

