BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium to offer 43.5 mln units for proceeds of $50 mln

June 30 Nemaska Lithium says :

* Will offer minimum of 43.5 million units for gross proceeds of $50 million, maximum of 52.2 million units for gross proceeds of $60 million at $1.15 per unit

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering for engineering fees in relation to Whabouchi Mine & Concentrator & Shawinigan Hydromet Plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

