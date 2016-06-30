BRIEF-Wingstop declares $2.90 per share special cash dividend

June 30 Wingstop Inc :
* Declares $2.90 per share special cash dividend
* Compensation committee of board expects approving dividend
equivalent reduction in strike price for certain holders of
wingstop stock options
* Retirement of march 2015 debt facility will result in a
non-cash write off of approximately $0.2 million in debt
issuance costs
* March 2015 debt facility will result in one-time charges
of approximately $1.4 million for a total of approximately $1.6
million in q3
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)