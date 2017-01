June 30 Best Buy Co Inc :

* On June 27 co entered into a $1.25 billion five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A

* Five-Year facility agreement will replace previous $1.25 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility

* Five-Year facility agreement permits borrowings up to $1.25 billion and terminates in June 2021