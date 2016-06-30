版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 06:19 BJT

BRIEF-Scozinc Mining continues to pursue opportunities such as possible sale, JV, or other transactions with third parties

June 30 Scozinc Mining Ltd

* Continues to pursue opportunities such as possible sale, joint venture, or other transactions with third parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

