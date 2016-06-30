版本:
2016年 7月 1日 星期五 06:23 BJT

BRIEF-CAPREIT enhances Ottawa presence with purchase of 850 townhomes

June 30 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* CAPREIT paid approximately $180.3 million for portfolio

* Deal financed by $24.6 million mortgage maturing in Nov 2022 with 3.96% interest rate, new CMHC insured 10 year mortgage financings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

