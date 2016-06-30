版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-China online education group announces exercise of underwriters' over-allotment option

June 30 China Online Education Group :

* Announces exercise of underwriters' over-allotment option

* 51Talk offered total of 57.2 million class a ordinary shares, which represents a total gross capital raise of about $72.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐