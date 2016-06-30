版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 06:26 BJT

BRIEF-Just Energy has early redeemed $25 mln of principal on its 9.75% senior unsecured notes due June 2018

June 30 Just Energy Group Inc :

* Has early redeemed $25 million of principal on its 9.75% senior unsecured notes due june 2018 at a redemption price of $26.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

