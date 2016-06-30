BRIEF-CIT files initial Form 10 registration statement in conjunction with separation of commercial aircraft leasing business

June 30 CIT Group Inc

* Files initial Form 10 registration statement in conjunction with dual track process for separation of commercial aircraft leasing business

* As previously stated, CIT continues to pursue a dual track process to separate its commercial aircraft leasing business

* Both tracks are progressing and CIT expects to complete separation by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)