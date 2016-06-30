BRIEF-FCA US LLC says voluntarily recalling estimated 26,211 vehicles in U.S. to replace transmission pumps

June 30 FCA US LLC

* Voluntarily recalling estimated 26,211 vehicles in the u.s., most of which are in dealer hands, to replace their transmission pumps

* Examination of warranty data prompted fca us investigation that determined pumps in certain six-speed automatic transmissions may not conform to specifications

* Affected are certain model-year 2015-16 dodge journey crossover vehicles, dodge grand caravan, chrysler town & country minivans and model-year 2016 ram

* Estimated 9,190 additional vehicles in canada are also subject to recall, along with 321 vehicles in mexico and 1,514 outside nafta region Source text (bit.ly/299rSwl) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )