BRIEF-Micron Technology Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

June 30 Micron Technology Inc :
* Plans to implement a cost savings program in which it
expects to save approximately $80 million per quarter in fiscal
2017
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.08
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.21
* Q3 revenue fell 25 percent to $2.9 billion
* In connection with plan, company expects to incur charges
of $70 million, substantially all in cash expenditures
* Savings expected to result from combination of more
focused set of projects and programs, permanent closure of
number of open headcount requisitions
* Restructuring initiatives, which include a global
workforce reduction, are expected to save company over $300
million in fiscal 2017
* Savings also expected to result from workforce reduction
in certain areas of business, and other non-headcount related
spending reductions
* Micron technology inc says investments in capital
expenditures for q3 of fiscal 2016 were $1.69 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $2.96
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
