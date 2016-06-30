BRIEF-Wingstop entered into a new senior secured credit facility - SEC Filing

June 30 Wingstop Inc :
* Entered into a new senior secured credit facility - sec
filing
* Credit facility has a five year term and matures on june
30, 2021
* Credit facility replaces company's second amended and
restated credit agreement, dated march 18, 2015
* Will utilize proceeds from credit facility to refinance
$85.5 million of indebtedness under company's march 2015 debt
facility
* Credit facility provides with $180.0 million senior
secured credit facility
* Will also utilize proceeds from credit facility to finance
a special cash dividend to shareholders
Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/29dB6uv)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)