June 30 Digital Turbine Inc :

* On June 28, 2016, co's unit entered into a third amendment with silicon valley bank dated as of June 11, 2015- sec filing

* Under amendment, maturity date of revolving loan under loan agreement is extended to august 14, 2016

* Under amendment, maximum revolving loan commitment amount is capped at $3.3 million from its current amount of $5.0 million Source text: 1.usa.gov/296Oflg Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)