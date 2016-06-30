BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings receives $2 bln proceeds from separation of equipment rental business

BRIEF-NAV CANADA reports December traffic figures
* Air traffic in December 2016 increased by an average of 4.4 per cent compared to same month in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Hertz Global Holdings Inc :
* Hertz Global Holdings receives $2 billion proceeds from separation of equipment rental business
* Will use proceeds to pay down a portion of its corporate debt
* Hertz Global board of directors has authorized a $395 million share repurchase program
* Executed series of debt transactions since beginning of year to reduce interest expense and extend corporate debt maturity schedule dates
* Interest expense expected to decline by about $45 million in h2 of 2016, about $90 million in 2017 related to debt reduction associated with spin proceeds, redemption of 7.5% senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Air traffic in December 2016 increased by an average of 4.4 per cent compared to same month in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Oil producer Noble Energy Inc said on Monday it would buy smaller rival Clayton Williams Energy Inc for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal to enhance its presence in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. oil field.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC said it had started to lay off staff on Monday, after Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to acquire some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations.