BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings receives $2 bln proceeds from separation of equipment rental business

June 30 Hertz Global Holdings Inc :

* Hertz Global Holdings receives $2 billion proceeds from separation of equipment rental business

* Will use proceeds to pay down a portion of its corporate debt

* Hertz Global board of directors has authorized a $395 million share repurchase program

* Executed series of debt transactions since beginning of year to reduce interest expense and extend corporate debt maturity schedule dates

* Interest expense expected to decline by about $45 million in h2 of 2016, about $90 million in 2017 related to debt reduction associated with spin proceeds, redemption of 7.5% senior notes