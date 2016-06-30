版本:
BRIEF-California Resources says recommends shareholders reject "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Corp

June 30 California Resources Corp

* Says recommends shareholders reject "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Corporation

* Got notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital to buy up to 1.5 million shares of CRC stock at $11.45/share in cash

* Says CRC does not endorse TRC Capital's unsolicited "mini- tender" offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

