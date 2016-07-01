版本:
2016年 7月 1日

BRIEF-Kuoni Reisen Holding gets tenders for bond redemption worth CHF 125.7 mln

July 1 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :

* Received tenders for redemption of bonds with an aggregate par value of 125,710,000 Swiss francs ($128.81 million)

* Tendered bonds will be redeemed with value date August 29, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/29f0GPW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9759 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

