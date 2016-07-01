版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 13:05 BJT

BRIEF-Biomerieux gets FDA clearance for VIDAS B.R.A.H.M.S PCT test

July 1 Biomerieux SA :

* Biomerieux receives FDA clearance for expanded use of VIDAS B.R.A.H.M.S PCT test for managing sepsis patients with elevated risk of mortality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐