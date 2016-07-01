版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 13:07 BJT

BRIEF-Intershop holding sells 28 pct stake in Corestate Capital Holding

July 1 Intershop Holding AG :

* Sold on June 30 its stake of about 28 percent in Corestate Capital Holding S.A. retroactive to beginning of 2016, to majority shareholder Ralph Winter

* Sale of the holding leads in the interim financial statements 2016 to a pre-tax profit of more than 7.5 million Swiss francs ($7.68 million) Source text: bit.ly/296Pi8a Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9761 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐