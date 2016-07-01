BRIEF-Intershop holding sells 28 pct stake in Corestate Capital Holding

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
July 1 Intershop Holding AG :
* Sold on June 30 its stake of about 28 percent in Corestate Capital Holding S.A. retroactive to beginning of 2016, to majority shareholder Ralph Winter
* Sale of the holding leads in the interim financial statements 2016 to a pre-tax profit of more than 7.5 million Swiss francs ($7.68 million) Source text: bit.ly/296Pi8a Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9761 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.