BRIEF-Bond Intl board says to consider Constellation Software offer

July 1 Bond International Software Plc :

* Board of directors of Bond notes announcement made on June 30 2016 by Constellation Software Inc

* Board will consider offer; in meantime shareholders are advised to take no action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

