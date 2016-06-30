版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Ritchie Bros Auctioneers increase board size from seven to eight directors

June 30 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc :

* Resolved to increase the size of the Board from seven to eight directors - SEC Filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/2969Xtj Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

