公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Micron says workforce reduction to result in about 7.5% headcount reduction

June 30 Micron Technology Inc :

* Micron says workforce reduction announced is in addition to removal of open positions, resulting in about a 7.5% headcount reduction Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

