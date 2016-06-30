版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-Noront Resources announces amended debt arrangement with Resource Capital Fund V

June 30 Noront Resources Ltd

* Announces amended debt arrangement with Resource Capital Fund V

* Maturity date of convertible debenture has been extended for a year and a half to December 31, 2017

* Amnedment to extend term of its existing $15 million convertible debenture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐