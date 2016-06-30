BRIEF-Pattern Energy Group commits to acquire 324 MW Broadview wind power facility in New Mexico for $269 mln

BRIEF-NAV CANADA reports December traffic figures
* Air traffic in December 2016 increased by an average of 4.4 per cent compared to same month in 2015
June 30 Pattern Energy Group Inc
* Pattern Energy commits to acquire 324 mw Broadview wind power facility in new mexico for $269 million
* Has all capital required to fund deal with currently available liquidity
* Broadview has entered into two 20-year power purchase agreements with Southern California Edison for sale of 100 percent of its output
* Will fund cash purchase price for its interest in project with currently available corporate liquidity
* Funding also includes up to $160 million of long-term project holding company debt financing commitments
* Expects broadview to generate cash available for distribution of about $28 million per year based on a five-year average run rate
Jan 16 Oil producer Noble Energy Inc said on Monday it would buy smaller rival Clayton Williams Energy Inc for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal to enhance its presence in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. oil field.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC said it had started to lay off staff on Monday, after Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to acquire some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations.