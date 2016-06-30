版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 07:21 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's places lions gate's credit ratings on review for downgrade

June 30 Moody's

* Moody's places lions gate's credit ratings (ba3 cfr) on review for downgrade

* Lionsgate's rating outlook was changed from negative to ratings under review for downgrade

* Rating review is prompted by lionsgate's announcement today that it entered into definitive agreement to acquire starz for cash and stock Source : (bit.ly/298ZRc6) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐