BRIEF-Moody's places lions gate's credit ratings on review for downgrade

June 30 Moody's

* Moody's places lions gate's credit ratings (ba3 cfr) on review for downgrade

* Lionsgate's rating outlook was changed from negative to ratings under review for downgrade

* Rating review is prompted by lionsgate's announcement today that it entered into definitive agreement to acquire starz for cash and stock Source : (bit.ly/298ZRc6)